Shapoorji Pallonji unveils ₹4,000 crore realty project

MUMBAI

28 January 2021 21:27 IST

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has announced a new real estate project near Bavdhan, West Pune spread across 148 acre of land.

Named ‘Vanaha’ this project will be a mixed-use development and will be a part of one of the largest townships in India, the company said.

The project will be developed with an estimated investment of about ₹4,000 crore.

This premium mixed-use development will be executed in phases and will have more than 6,000 apartments on completion. In the first phase, over 600 apartments with various unit configurations have been introduced in the price range of ₹39 lakh to ₹89 lakh, the company said.

Venkatesh Gopalkrishnan, CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, “Pune is an important market for us and the addition of this large project fits well within our strategy of strengthening our presence across the country's leading real estate markets.”