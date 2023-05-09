ADVERTISEMENT

Shanthi Gears Q4 net jumps 60% on increased sales volumes

May 09, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Shanthi Gears Ltd.’s (SGL) standalone net profit for the quarter ended March jumped 60% from the year-earlier period to ₹19 crore due to increased sales volumes.

Revenue from operations increased 19% to ₹123 crore, while cost of materials consumed increased marginally to ₹57 crore from ₹56 crore, the gear and gear products manufacturer said in a statement.

The Murugappa group company said it had generated free cash flow of ₹39.20 crore. The return on invested capital improved to 56% from 36%. The board had recommended a special and final dividend of ₹2 per share on successful completion of 50 years.

