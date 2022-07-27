Schneider Electric unveils SE Retail Pavilion

July 27, 2022 22:01 IST

Schneider Electric, which is into digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the introduction of Schneider Electric (SE) Retail Pavilion in India, to expand its base in the market.

Through this concept, the company said it will enrol, scale, and upskill retailers and help them in their journey of digital transformation.

The company has enrolled more than 500 retail stores as SE Retail Pavilions for its B2C business, and aims to expand to over 2,000 SE retail pavilions across India by end of 2023 .

“As part of this outreach, a distinctive Schneider Electric zone will be created inside the retail stores, highlighting the product portfolio along with empowering the retailers with value added trainings, loyalty programmes, and optimising their presence in the market through digital marketing and search optimisation,” the company said in a statement.

Srinivas Shanbhogue, VP, Home and Distribution, Schneider Electric India said, “There are several Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities that have conventional retail stores lacking a digital identity. With the world going digital, SE Retail Pavilion is the company’s effort in creating digital inclusiveness in these retailers by creating their digital identity, upskilling them in customer services and digitally optimising their presence in the market.”

“This will in turn allow the brand to strengthen their omni channel retail presence, digitised end to end, and explore new retail routes to penetrate deeper into each market,” he added.