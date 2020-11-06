SBI links YONO Krishi, IFFCO eBazar apps

06 November 2020 21:36 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) has integrated YONO Krishi app with IFFCO eBazar app under its ‘Mandi’ section to digitally empower farmers. With this, farmer customers can avail free home delivery of all farm-related products in over 27,000 pin codes from IFFCO eBazar portal. “Customers will now be able to purchase the high-quality farm inputs and agri machinery online,” said C.S. Setty, MD (retail and digital banking), SBI.

“With a digital-first approach, it is part of our continuous endeavour to provide innovative digital banking solutions to all our customers across the country,” he added.

They can seamlessly order seeds, fertilizers, agri machinery, pesticides, organic products and various other farm products online with no minimum order value through IFFCO eBazar. Over 3 crore registered YONO customers can benefit, SBI said.

IFFCO eBazar is available in 12 languages through app.