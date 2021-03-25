SBI Life Insurance declares interim dividend

HYDERABAD

25 March 2021 22:30 IST

SBI Life Insurance Company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5 per equity share (face value of ₹10 each) for 2020-21.

The record date will be April 6. The shareholders will be paid the interim dividend on or before April 23, the company said in a filing following a board meeting, after trading hours on Thursday. Shares of the company closed 1.82% lower to ₹864.45 each.

