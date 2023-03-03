ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee rises 36 paise to 82.24 against U.S. dollar

March 03, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - Mumbai

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.39% to $84.42 per barrel.

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Rupee gained 36 paise to 82.24 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on March 3 as fresh foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in domestic equities strengthened investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.28 against the dollar, then gained ground and rose to 82.24, registering a rise of 36 paise over its previous close. On March 2, the Rupee closed at 82.60 against the U.S. currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13% to 104.88. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.39% to $84.42 per barrel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Indian Rupee had the best week after more than one month, helped by the renewed risk-on sentiment in global markets. The Rupee seems to be gaining in the NDF market suggesting offshore players did a long unwinding of the USD position," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Also, inflows of over ₹12,000 crore on the back of Adani's block deal made the job for Rupee bulls easier. "The local currency is expected to gain against the dollar this month as dollar inflows from corporates are on the higher side at the end of the financial year in March. However, moving on, we expect a theme of aggressive Fed policy in the near term to limit the gains in the local unit," Mr. Pabari added.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 482.37 points or 0.82% to 59,391.72 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 154.15 points or 0.89% to 17,476.05 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth ₹12,770.81 crore, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US