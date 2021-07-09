Rubicon Research acquires Cipla arm’s oral liquid, nasal product unit

Mumbai

09 July 2021 22:52 IST

Rubicon Research Private Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company backed by General Electric, had acquired Cipla Ltd.’s wholly owned subsidiary Meditab Specialities Ltd.’s oral liquid dosage and nasal product manufacturing facility located in Satara, Maharashtra for an unspecified amount.

The facility is cGMP compliant and MHRA (U.K.) inspected production site that enables diverse pipeline of oral liquids for Rubicon Research. The company will seek additional regulatory approvals at the Satara site, including from the U.S. FDA.

“The acquisition of an outstanding oral liquid and nasal inhalers manufacturing facility advances our plan to offer a wider portfolio to our customers,” said Parag Sancheti, CEO, Rubicon Research in a statement. “These capabilities combined with our R&D expertise strengthens our ability to offer best-in-class drug products across dosage forms, which will benefit patients around the world.”

