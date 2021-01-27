Rolls-Royce keen to offer naval defence solutions to Indian Navy

Bengaluru

27 January 2021 22:37 IST

Rolls-Royce said it will present its capabilities in advanced technologies including the MT30 marine gas turbine, claimed to be the world’s most power-dense marine gas turbine for naval vessels, at Aero India 2021, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru between February 3 and 5.

The focus will be on Rolls-Royce MT30, which offers capabilities of a 21st-century machine derived from the Aero Trent engine family. It gives navies more power in less machinery space than alternative engine types, as per a company statement.

Kishore Jayaraman, president, Rolls-Royce India & South Asia said: “Aero India 2021 will be an important platform for Rolls-Royce to explore opportunities to further collaborate, co-create and co-manufacture in India. We are also excited to discuss how our naval defence offerings such as the MT30 gas turbine can propel the Indian Navy’s modernisation programme by providing integrated power and propulsion solutions.’’

Advertising

Advertising

Rolls-Royce has been manufacturing in India for over 60 years in partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and other Indian supply chain partners, and remains keen to partner on the co-development programme of an indigenous engine for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), the company said.