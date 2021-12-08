Reliance BP, Mahindra announce MoU for EVs

MUMBAI

Reliance BP Mobility Ltd. (RBML), operating under the Jio-bp brand, and Mahindra Group on Wednesday announced a non-binding MoU for creation of EV products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels. The MoU also covers evaluating charging solutions by Jio-bp for Mahindra vehicles.

“The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies in the areas of EV products and services. Mahindra Group and its channel partner locations will be evaluated for setting up of Jio-bp Mobility Stations and EV charging and swapping points apart from utilising existing Jio-bp stations,” the firms said in a joint statement.

