‘Realty sector captures over $1 bn from institutional investors in Q1 CY24’

April 02, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Institutional investments in the Indian real estate sector crossed $1 billion in the first quarter of 2024, signalling a steady and positive start to the year, reported Colliers India on Tuesday.

While this was a 40% decline compared with the same period last year, the country’s real estate investments showed improvement on a sequential basis, registering a 21% QoQ rise, the firm said.

“Domestic investors were increasingly gaining more ground in Indian real estate, they captured a 45% share in Q1 2024 investments, a marked surge from prior years. Within domestic institutional investments, office and residential assets formed about 66%, reflecting a strategic approach to align with India’s growth trends. This underscores growing confidence of diversified spectrum of investors across multiple investment strategies including credit and acquisitions,” observed Piyush Gupta, MD, Capital Markets & Investment Services at Colliers India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.