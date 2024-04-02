ADVERTISEMENT

‘Realty sector captures over $1 bn from institutional investors in Q1 CY24’

April 02, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Institutional investments in the Indian real estate sector crossed $1 billion in the first quarter of 2024, signalling a steady and positive start to the year, reported Colliers India on Tuesday.

While this was a 40% decline compared with the same period last year, the country’s real estate investments showed improvement on a sequential basis, registering a 21% QoQ rise, the firm said.

“Domestic investors were increasingly gaining more ground in Indian real estate, they captured a 45% share in Q1 2024 investments, a marked surge from prior years. Within domestic institutional investments, office and residential assets formed about 66%, reflecting a strategic approach to align with India’s growth trends. This underscores growing confidence of diversified spectrum of investors across multiple investment strategies including credit and acquisitions,” observed Piyush Gupta, MD, Capital Markets & Investment Services at Colliers India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US