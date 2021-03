MUMBAI

18 March 2021 23:44 IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for an amount of ₹10,000 crore each on March 25. The decision to conduct the OMO was taken after a review of current liquidity and financial conditions, the central bank said in a statement.

