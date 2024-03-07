ADVERTISEMENT

RBI, Bank Indonesia sign pact for establishing framework to promote use of local currencies INR, IDR

March 07, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

The MoU was signed by the Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das and the Bank Indonesia governor Perry Warjiyo.

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

The RBI and Bank Indonesia MoU covers all current account transactions, permissible capital account transactions and any other economic and financial transactions as agreed upon by both countries.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Bank Indonesia (BI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 7 in Mumbai for establishing a framework to promote the use of local currencies viz., the Indian Rupee (INR) and the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) for cross-border transactions. The MoU was signed by the Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das and the Bank Indonesia governor Perry Warjiyo.

The MoU on establishing a framework for cooperation in the area of cross-border transactions in local currencies between India and Indonesia, aims to promote the use of INR and IDR bilaterally.

The MoU covers all current account transactions, permissible capital account transactions and any other economic and financial transactions as agreed upon by both countries.

This framework would enable exporters and importers to invoice and pay in their respective domestic currencies, which in turn would enable the development of an INR-IDR foreign exchange market.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Use of local currencies would optimise costs and settlement time for transactions,” the RBI said in a statement.

“Use of local currencies in bilateral transactions will eventually contribute to promoting trade between India and Indonesia as well as deepen financial integration and strengthen the long historical, cultural and economic relations between India and Indonesia,” the statement added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US