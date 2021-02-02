Rane Brake profit rises 26% to ₹13 cr.

Chennai

02 February 2021 23:37 IST

Rane Brake Lining Ltd.’s (RBL) net profit for the third quarter ended December rose 26% to ₹13 crore driven by sales to original equipment and aftermarket customers.

Total net revenue grew 2.3% to ₹134 crore, the leading maker of brake linings, disc pads and clutch facings, said in a regulatory filing.

“Favourable demand environment and stringent cost-control measures helped RBL post strong Q3 results,” said L. Ganesh, chairman.

“The demand environment remains robust though we are seeing some volatility in customer schedules owing to supply constraints on certain components.