Railways to resume cooked food service in premium trains

NEW DELHI:

24 November 2021 15:26 IST

Indian Railway will be restoring catering services with cooked food in premium trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duranto, Vante Bharat, Tejas and Gatiman, signaling restoration of passenger services to pre-pandemic times.

As per the order issued by Railways Board on November 23, the Zonal Railways will verify the catering charges to be realised based on services being provided and the applicable rate list and feed the same in the PRS software for enabling booking/opting out of Catering services, from advanced reservation period (ARP) date, at the time of booking of tickets.

For PNRs already booked, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will intimate the concerned Zonal Railway about the exact date from which onboard catering services with cooked food will be resumed in a particular train for the journeys falling within the ARP. The order added that the Zonal Railways on gelling such intimation will enable the option of booking meal/ opting out of catering services for the journey dates starting from the commencement of catering service in PRS software.

Advertising

Advertising

The Railway Board also directed IRCTC to inform e-ticket passengers already booked in above mentioned trains through SMS and e-mail regarding resumption of cooked food supply so as to enable them to avail of catering services onboard. Zonal railways will also notify passengers booked through PRS via Bulk SMS.

“For the tickets already booked. IRCTC will provide facility on its website to opt for catering services and payment of the charges due in advance. This facility will be available for e-tickets as well as counter ticket passengers,” the order said, adding for already booked passengers cooked food should be made available on demand in the train on payment basis.