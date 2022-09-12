Qualitest Group to ramp up global workforce to 10,000 in 18 months

Lakshmi Narayanan, former CEO of Cognizant inaugurated Qualitest Group Chennai Delivery Centre on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qualitest Group, an AI-powered quality engineering company, is planning to ramp up its global employee base to 10,000 in the next 18 months to enhance its global delivery capabilities, said a top official.

On Monday, the company announced the opening of its new delivery centre in Chennai by former CEO of Cognizant, Lakshmi Narayanan.

“In the last 18 months, we have expanded our presence in India from 600 employees to 3,600 employees through acquisitions and on our own. We have centres in Bengaluru, Noida, Hyderabad and Chennai,” said Rajesh Subramony, MD, in an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have grown mainly through acquisitions. Last year, we did three acquisitions. This year one. We are in talks with two to three more firms for acquisitions. With this, we will easily ramp up our workforce to 10,000 in 18 months. About half of it will be in India,” he said.

Asserting that the Chennai centre is a vital cog in the firm’s strategic expansion plans across India and the globe,” he said “the new office in Chennai will enhance our global delivery capabilities, catering to the transformational needs of our clients across the world. We will continuously look to expand further in India, opportunistically.”

The recent expansions and acquisitions not only reinforce the brand’s solid foundation in India but also add to its scalable nextgen capabilities and dynamic workforce, he added.