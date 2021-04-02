Piramal inducts Jijina into board

MUMBAI

02 April 2021 22:55 IST

Khushru Jijina, MD, Piramal Capital, will join the board of Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) as executive director, Financial Services, PEL said in a statement.

Since joining in 2001, he has been instrumental in setting up the group’s Financial Services business. “[Mr.]Khushru will actively lead the wholesale business. He will also be closely involved across the financial services platforms.. ” said Ajay Piramal, chairman, Piramal Group.

Advertising

Advertising