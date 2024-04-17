PHF Leasing raises $10 million

April 17, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MUMBAI

PHF Leasing Ltd., a deposit-accepting Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), said it had raised $10 million capital via a mix of equity and debt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This includes around 60% equity and 40% debt. This money will be used to fund the aggressive growth that the company is witnessing in the segments that it operates in,” the company said in a statement.

The company offers mortgage loans against immovable property (LAP) and financing e-vehicles primarily e-rickshaws, e-loaders and EV 2 wheelers.

“The $6 million equity infusion will help us maintain a healthy debt equity ratio as per industry norms. We will be utilising the funds to reach newer geographies and maintaining an over 50% YOY growth”, Shalya Gupta, CEO, PHF Leasing Limited said.

He said the company would focus on providing loans to underserved sections of the society.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.