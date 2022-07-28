Pepperfry introduces furniture delivery in 24 hours in 3 cites

July 28, 2022 22:13 IST

Service available in Mumbai, Gurugram, Bengaluru

Pepperfry, an e-commerce furniture and home goods company, has announced the introduction of 24 hours furniture delivery service in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru for the convenience of customers.

Ashish Shah, co-founder and chief operating officer, Pepperfry said, “We believe that this initiative will be a game-changer for our industry as furniture is a heavy-ticket size item. We have a pedigree of leading a scaled business platform for our merchants and consumers.”

“Pepperfry has empowered thousands of MSMEs and artisans to create a business ecosystem to democratise the furniture and home goods market. Our supply chain team of 1,500 highly-motivated team members are working continuously towards making faster deliveries. We intend to offer more customer satisfaction through our timely services,” he added.

Piyush Agarwal, Head of Supply Chain, Pepperfry, said, “We have delivered 87% build-to-stock orders in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru within 24 hours. Our focus has always been to ensure that our supply chain operations can take customers from desire to delight.”

“We have built in house capability to manage 7 lakh sq. ft. warehousing space in last 2 years which helps us to fully own the experience delivered to our customers. We hope to set a benchmark for the industry to follow,” he added..

The company said delivery in 24 hours had been made possible because it has set up the largest warehousing network in the furniture and home goods segment, located near Mumbai, in Gurugram and Bengaluru, servicing over 10,000 pin codes.

Pepcart, its in-house delivery platform is the ‘largest big-box’ supply chain network that provides first and last mile logistics services to consumers.

Over the past decade, the company has delivered over 9,12,000 shipments with a dedicated fleet of over 300 mini trucks. The company has recorded less than 2% damage rates in the furniture category through customised handling tools and efficient installation services, it said.