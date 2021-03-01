Palo Alto Networks appoints Valluri as regional VP for India, SAARC

Bengaluru

01 March 2021 23:13 IST

Palo Alto Networks, a cybersecurity firm, appointed Anil Valluri as regional vice president for India and SAARC with immediate effect.

Prior to this, Mr. Valluri was leading the cloud business for Google in India. He also worked with NetApp as president for India and the SAARC region, where he played an instrumental role in driving the company’s business growth.

As part of new his mandate, Mr. Valluri would focus on driving profitable growth and accelerating Palo Alto Networks’ technology footprint across customer segments, creating strategic go-to-market alliances, and scaling the partner ecosystems, while building talent within the Palo Alto Networks ranks in the region, said the company in a statement.

