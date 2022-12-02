Otis unveils Gen3 smart elevator with enhanced capability

December 02, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Mumbai

Otis India has unveiled a new Gen3 range of smart elevators with round-the-clock real-time tracking of elevator performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Gen3 elevators give people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster and smarter India,” the company said.

Otis, which had installed the first elevator in India in 1892, is the first to roll out the Gen3 connected elevator with two-way data, voice and video connectivity using the revolutionary Otis ONE IoT technology.

“The Gen3 connected elevator addresses the aspirations of the country as India gains global recognition as a digital economy,” said Sebi Joseph, president, Otis India.

“The Gen3 will be manufactured at our Bengaluru factory. Most of the vertical transportation requirements for India is supplied from the Bengaluru factory in line with Make in India,” he said.

The Gen3 is suited for commercial, residential, hospitals, hotels, retail and infrastructure segments, he added.

The Otis ONE IoT digital platform provides connected intelligence that defines the Gen3 elevators.

“By collecting and analysing data from the elevators, the Otis ONE platform delivers real-time performance information, proactive communication and predictive insights. Otis ONE technology also makes it possible to resolve many issues remotely and securely,” the company said.

Using cloud-based API technology, Otis can integrate its technology with building management software, tenant apps, and even autonomous robots to make buildings more efficient, it added.

In keeping with the company’s commitment to sustainability, the Gen3 elevator includes the Otis ReGen drive, LED lighting and sleep mode to help reduce energy usage and carbon footprint.