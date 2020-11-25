Operations begin at Duroflex plant

MUMBAI

Duroflex, a sleep solutions provider, said operations have commenced at the mega foam and mattress manufacturing plant in Indore.

The unit was set up with an investment of ₹50 crore to increase production capacity and expand business operations nationally.

With the new plant, Duroflex aims to generate a revenue of ₹500 crore from the domestic market by 2023, the company said in a statement.

The new facility is spread across four hectare with 2 lakh square feet used for the mattress furnishing plant and 1 lakh square feet for the foam production unit.

It has a capacity to process and produce 1,500 metric ton of foam per month and 1.000 mattresses per day.

“This new facility in Indore will help us be closer to our consumers in the west market and service their needs faster,” said Mathew Chandy, MD, Duroflex Pvt. Ltd.

“It will also support our hyper growth and footprint expansion in central and north India.”

With the new facility, the company will create employment opportunities for more than 500 people in the first two years of operations.

This is the firm’s seventh manufacturing facility in India and the first outside of south India.