Online ticketing platform AbhiBus aims to double ticket revenue

September 20, 2023 - CHENNAI

Bus ticket booking service provider AbhiBus expects ticket revenue to double every year on a pan India level and by four times from Tamil Nadu, said chief operating officer Rohit Sharma.

“We have grown fourfold from pre-COVID levels,” he told mediapersons. “We are now aiming at doubling the revenue from ticket sales at pan India level and four times in Tamil Nadu. Currently, South accounts for 40-45% of revenue,” Mr. Sharma added.

On Wednesday, the online bus ticketing platform announced its formal entry into Tamil Nadu with the appointment of actor Silambarasan T.R. as brand ambassador.

“Currently, we are affiliated to 280 private bus operators with a combined fleet capacity of 3,000 buses. This year, the plan is to onboard 350-400 operators with 5,000 buses,” Mr. Sharma said.

AbhiBus was acquired by Ixigo in August 2021. It has onboarded 3,000 operators with 1.20 lakh buses of private operators and State Road Transport Corporations of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Himachal and Karnataka.

Asserting that the firm did not have any immediate need for fund raising, he said parent company Ixigo might be going for a public issue next year.

