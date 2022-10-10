NMDC keeps iron ore prices unchanged

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 10, 2022 20:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mining major NMDC has left iron ore prices unchanged for the third month in a row.

Effective October 8, the price has been fixed at ₹4,100 per tonne of lump ore and ₹2,910 for the same quantity of fines, the company said in a filing on Monday.

An indicator of steel demand, the prices of ore have been in force since August 11. NMDC had brought them to the present level with an upward revision of ₹200 per tonne for lump ore and by ₹100 for the fines.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 1, the price of lump ore was ₹6,100, while that of fines was ₹5,160.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app