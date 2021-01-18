Mukesh Bansal’s Cure.fit acquires digital training firm Onyx

Bengaluru

Mukesh Bansal-promoted health and fitness firm Cure.fit acquired California-based Onyx, a firm that builds digital training experience around fitness and specialises in body-tracking technology and personalisation of workout feedback.

The acquisition of Onyx was a step towards improving its computer vision technology to deliver at-home fitness solutions in India and international markets, said Cure.fit.

Mr. Bansal said, “The 20s will be the decade of digital health. Onyx will accelerate our efforts towards building a hardware-agnostic AI-led platform that offers guided content on physical and mental wellness and nutrition all at the same place. Users will get a personalised experience with high-quality tech and human touch without spending on expensive hardware.”

