MRF Q2 net surges 83% to ₹403 crore

Chennai

06 November 2020 21:33 IST

Tyre manufacturer MRF Ltd. on Friday reported standalone net profit for the second quarter jumped 83% to ₹403.03 crore, from ₹220.36 crore a year earlier, on improved sales volume and cost control.

Revenue from operations rose by 6% to ₹4,186.35 crore in the three months ended September. Total expenditure declined by ₹41.9 crore to ₹3,668.60 crore. However, for the six-month period, revenue slumped by 21% to ₹6,616.92 crore, MRF said in a regulatory filing.

The Board declared an interim dividend of ₹3. MRF has fixed November 19 as the record date and the dividend will be paid on or after December 1.

