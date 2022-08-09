Business

MRF Q1 net skids 30% to ₹112 cr. on rising raw input costs

On Tuesday, the board of MRF approved raising of funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis aggregating to ₹100 crore in one or more tranches. | Photo Credit: Jaishankar P@Chennai
Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 09, 2022 18:54 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 18:54 IST

Tyre major MRF Ltd. has reported a more than 30% drop in standalone net profit for the first quarter to ₹112 crore following a sharp increase in raw material costs.

Revenue from operations jumped 36% to ₹5,599 crore while other income contracted to ₹34 crore from ₹92 crore, the firm said in a statement.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Total expenditure rose 37% to ₹5,481 crore, of which raw materials rise accounted for 26% at ₹4,043 crore. Other expenses rose to ₹918 crore from ₹723 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Revenue from operations included a subsidy of ₹7.12 crore received from State governments.

MRF said that the economic crisis in Sri Lanka led to currency devaluation resulting in remeasurement loss of of ₹2.60 crore on consolidation of its wholly owned subsidiary MRF Lanka Pvt. Ltd.

On Tuesday, the board approved raising of funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis aggregating to ₹100 crore in one or more tranches.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...