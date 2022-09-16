MPL’s step-down unit to be liquidated

N Anand CHENNAI
September 16, 2022 21:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd.’s step-down subsidiary Amchem Speciality Chemicals UK Ltd., will be liquidated during the current fiscal, as part of the group restructuring plans.

Based on professional advice, under a scheme of group reorganisation, Amchem UK has stopped activities from April 2022. After the proposed liquidation, its net assets will be transferred to its parent company Amchem Speciality Pvt. Ltd., Singapore, according to MPL’s latest annual report.

Amchem UK was established in September 2016 as wholly-owned subsidiary of the Singapore outfit and it acquired Notedome Ltd. Thus, Amchem, UK and Notedome are the step-down subsidiaries of MPL, while Amchem Singapore is the wholly-owned subsidiary of MPL.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Post liquidation, Notedome will become the direct subsidiary of Amchem Singapore. There will be no change in the control of MPL over Notedome.

During FY22, Amchem Singapore posted a total income of ₹153 crore and net profit of ₹2 crore. Notedome reported a turnover of ₹89 crore and net profit of ₹1.31 crore.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

To enhance MPL’s global presence, Amchem Singapore will continue to explore further opportunities for acquisition of overseas facilities, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app