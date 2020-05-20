Most will not order from restaurant for next 30 days: survey

NEW DELHI

Even as two major online food delivery platforms viz. Zomato and Swiggy recently laid off employees due to impact of COVID-19 outbreak on business, a new survey has found that 65% of the respondents will not order restaurant food for delivery at least for the next 30 days.

According to the survey by Local Circles, which saw participation from 14,347 individuals, 16% respondents said they will order food 1-2 times via food delivery apps in the next 30 days, 6% said they will do so 3-4 times, and 3% will be ordering more than four times. While 10% respondents were unsure of what they will do, 65% said they will not order restaurant food for delivery.

“This means that 25% citizens will order restaurant food once or more via food delivery apps in the next 30 days, and these numbers will likely increase with time,” the survey said.

Additionally, majority 87% respondents said they do not want to visit a restaurant in the next 30 days due to the fear of catching the virus while 61% were also reluctant to spend on eating out.

Asked if they will be visiting their favourite restaurant in the area or city once the government permits, 74% respondents answered in the negative. “38% said they feared catching the virus from restaurant staff, other visitors or via food, while 12% said they do not want to spend on eating out right now. 49% said both of these apply to them for not wanting to visit a restaurant,” the survey added.

As per industry estimates, while the dine-in restaurant business has been zero due to the lockdown, food delivery orders have also plummeted by almost 90%. The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India estimates that almost 70% of hotels and restaurants in India might close down in the next 30-45 days.