Mercedes-Benz unveils limited AMG G 63 ‘Grand Edition’ SUV at ₹4 crore

September 27, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

Only 25 units of the exclusive 1,000 units made globally, will be available for the Indian market

The Hindu Bureau

The deliveries of the luxury SUV will commence from Q1 2024, the company said. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mercedes-Benz India introduced limited AMG G 63 ‘Grand Edition’ in India with prices starting ₹4 crore. The vehicle would be available for exclusive allocation to existing Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, and S-Class customers. Only 25 units of the exclusive 1,000 units made globally, will be available for the Indian market. The deliveries of the luxury SUV will commence from Q1 2024, the company said. 

“The AMG G63 is an SUV with a cult following across the world, including that in India. It remains the most commanding performance SUV, and an equally desirable luxury lifestyle vehicle in India,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India in a statement.

