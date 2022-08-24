Mercedes-Benz to unveil 3 luxury EVs in 4 months

Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk speaks during an event to unveil the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ performance electric vehicle, in Mumbai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has announced an “aggressive” roll-out plan for electric vehicles (EVs) In India to sharply grow its EV offerings. The company said it aims to have 25% of total sales in India from electric vehicles in five years.

As part of this strategy, the company announced the introduction of three new EV models by the end of this calendar year. On Wednesday, it introduced the top-end all-electric luxury saloon Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ starting from ₹2.45 crore (all India ex-showroom).

This is the first electric AMG imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Next month, the company would start assembling the EQS 580 locally. The all-electric sedan would hit the market shortly. Towards the end of 2022, the company would introduce the EQB, a 7-seater electric SUV, said MD & CEO Martin Schwenk.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are charting an aggressive EV roadmap for the Indian market and the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is the first all-electric luxury performance saloon, kick-starting our EV offensive,” he said.

“In addition to launching this luxury performance saloon, as part of our customer commitment, we are creating the largest fast charging network across the country with 60 kW super-fast DC chargers and 180 kW ultra-fast DC chargers,” he added.

“Our fast charging network will be the largest from any luxury carmaker and will cover 80% of the entire country by the end of this year. Together with our franchise partners, we are investing ₹15 crore to create this comprehensive charging network, which customers can exclusively avail round the clock,” Mr. Schwenk said.

“We are confident these end-to-end solutions will not only strengthen the EV ecosystem of the market, but also play a significant role in advancing the tipping point for EV adoption in the segment,” he said.