Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India unveils ‘Sustainability Garage’

February 21, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) has announced the start of ‘Sustainability Garage’, a Mercedes-Benz initiative, for promoting innovation in sustainable mobility.

In association with Prayoga Institute of Education Research, the Sustainability Garage, equipped with latest facilities, will serve as a hub for multidisciplinary research, focusing on developing eco-friendly materials with diverse applications to benefit society, MBRDI said in a statement.

“The Sustainability Garage at Prayoga Institute of Education Research is a significant step forward in our sustainability journey. This initiative aims to foster collaboration between academia and industry, driving research and innovation in sustainable materials and technologies,” it added.

Under this initiative, MBRDI has jointly developed specialised course material, and over 150 students from six universities in Karnataka – Jain University, RV Institution, JSS Science and Technology University, Vijaya College, Nrupatunga Institution, and St. Joseph’s University – will participate in curated workshops and can experiment with the research equipment. Manu Saale, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, said, “In addition to partnerships with academia and research labs that help multiply our innovation quotient, it is important for the industry to create an ecosystem that nurtures innovation and embraces the principles of circularity and sustainability.”

Dr. H S Nagaraja, Chief Mentor of Prayoga Institute of Education Research, noted, “Our nation’s abundant natural resources have the potential to be sustainable materials and the many talented young citizens of the country need to be nurtured. We are optimistic that this initiative will positively impact our society.”

