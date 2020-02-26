Medall to double revenue to ₹1,000 cr. in 4 years

CHENNAI

Diagnostics chain to foray into more States, increase points-of-presence

Medall eyes ₹1,000 crore revenue in four years

Medall Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (Medall) is planning to double its revenue over the next four years, according to a top official. “We are the South India’s largest integrated diagnostics player that offers a wide range of lab tests and radiology tests, including CT and MRI scans. We are currently present in nine States and will be entering Uttar Pradesh, the 10th State, next month,” said Arjun Ananth, whole time director and chief executive officer, Medall Healthcare. “Besides, we will expand to over 120 centres across eastern U.P. in the next two years through both company-owned centres and acquisition of existing, strong players in the State,” he said.

“This, we are planning to achieve this target by entering more States, increasing points-of-presence, home collections and running lab operations of other hospitals, among others. Right now, we have 1,900 points of presence and 500 more will be added soon. Similarly, we have 10,000 customer touch points and this would be doubled,” he said.

Asserting that they had a 40% market share in the South, he said Medall would strengthen its presence in metros and foray into tier-II and III cities in alignment with its primary goal of making quality diagnostics more accessible and affordable.

Going forward, Medall will collaborate with schools and corporates to build awareness on preventive diagnosis for lifestyle issues and disorders, right from a young age. Till now, it has partnered with 50 schools in Chennai.

“Our goal is to turn Medall into a big brand by 2024-25 by building a customer-centric plan that focuses on expertise and integrity,” he said.