Maruti Suzuki ties up with Chola for dealer financing solutions

May 22, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Maruti Suzuki Ltd., Executive Vice President (Sales & Network) Bhuvan Dheer and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co. Ltd. Executive Director Ravindra Kumar Kundu seen exchanging MoU.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL) has signed a pact with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd (Chola) to facilitate inventory financing for its dealer partners.

The new alliance will empower over 3,600 Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country with comprehensive inventory-funding options for their working capital requirements, the financial services arm of Murugappa group said in a statement.

“Our dealer partners are the backbone of our business, and we are committed to supporting them as best as we can. This, in turn, will ensure a seamless car buying experience for our customers,” Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, Marketing & Sales, MSIL.

“With our strong network of over 1,191 branches across India, we aim to offer the dealers a never-before experience through customised finance packages that would come with speedy, convenient and transparent processes,” said Ravindra Kundu, ED Chola.

