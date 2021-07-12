Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of Swift, CNG variants of other models by up to ₹15,000

New Delhi

12 July 2021 10:45 IST

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has hiked prices of hatchback Swift and CNG variants of other models by up to ₹15,000.

The price change for Swift and all CNG variants is owing to an increase in various input costs, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

"Increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) is up to ₹15,000 on the above models. The new prices are effective from today i.e. July 12, 2021," it added.

Before the price hike, Swift was available at a price range of ₹5.73 lakh to ₹8.27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) across variants.

Maruti Suzuki sells CNG variants across its range of models, including Alto, Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco and Ertiga with prices ranging from ₹4.43 lakh to ₹9.36 lakh.

In April this year, the company had hiked prices of most of its models, barring Celerio and Swift, by up to ₹22,500 to partially offset the rise in input costs.