Webinar on ‘MFs: How to get started?’

Chennai

19 November 2020 22:51 IST

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and The Hindu BusinessLine will conduct a webinar on the topic ‘Mutual Funds: How to get started?’ at 5 p.m. on November 21.

The webinar will focus on aspects such as why should investors consider investing in MFs and how do they compare with other investments such as bank FDs, ULIPs, small savings on risk and return’

The webinar will be a conversation between Dhirendra Kumar, founder & CEO, Value Research, and Lokeshwarri SK, Associate Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine.

To register for this free webinar, log on to: https://bit.ly/ICICIMF