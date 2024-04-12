ADVERTISEMENT

Vodafone Idea FPO worth ₹18,000 to open from April 18

April 12, 2024 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The floor price for the mega offer has been set at ₹10 and the cap at ₹11 per equity share.

PTI

Vodafone Idea said its board has approved a Follow-on Public Offering (FPO) of equity shares of up to ₹18,000 crore. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on April 12 said its board has approved a Follow-on Public Offering (FPO) of equity shares of up to ₹18,000 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The follow-on offer will open on April 18 and close on April 22.

The floor price for the mega offer has been set at ₹10 and the cap at ₹11 per equity share.

"The Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held on April 11, 2024 approved Further Public Offering (FPO) of equity shares, aggregating up to ₹18,000 crore. The capital raising committee in its meeting held today that is April 12, 2024 approved the price band for the FPO issuance," the company said in a BSE filing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The higher-end of the price band (₹11) is at a discount of about 26% compared to recently approved preferential issue price to the promoter entity at ₹14.87 and a discount of about 15% compared to last closing price of ₹12.95.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

business (general)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US