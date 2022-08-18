Markets halt rally tracking weak global markets, Sensex declines 214 points

The broader NSE Nifty went lower by 61.85 points.

PTI Mumbai
August 18, 2022 10:36 IST

A woman passes by an electronic stock ticker at the Bombay Stock Exhange (BSE) in Mumbai. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Equity benchmarks halted their rally on Thursday, August 18, 2022, with the Sensex falling over 214 points in early trade, tracking weak global market trends.

The 30-share BSE index declined 214.11 points to 60,046.02 in early deals.

From the Sensex pack, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma, Wipro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and Nestle were among the biggest laggards.

On the other hand, Power Grid, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers.

In Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower in mid-session deals.

Markets on the Wall Street had ended lower on Wednesday.

The BSE index jumped 417.92 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 60,260.13 on Wednesday. The Nifty went higher by 119 points or 0.67 per cent to 17,944.25.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.10 per cent higher at USD 93.74 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they bought shares worth ₹2,347.22 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

