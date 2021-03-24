Sensex tanks 871 pts; Nifty below 14,550

Mumbai

M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4%, followed by SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ITC and NTPC.

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 871 points on Wednesday due to across-the-board selling amid a negative trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 871.13 points or 1.74% lower at 49,180.31. While the broader NSE Nifty declined 265.35 points or 1.79% to 14,549.40.

Bucking the overall trend, Asian Paints and PowerGrid closed with gains.

"Domestic equities fell sharply on weak global cues and continued apprehensions among investors from surge in coronavirus cases in the country,” said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Further, a sharp rebound in dollar index aggravated concerns despite dip in U.S. bond yields and crude prices, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul plunged up to 2%.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.78% higher at $62.48 per barrel.