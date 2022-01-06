Sensex sinks 621 points amid global sell-off

Mumbai

06 January 2022 16:24 IST

BSE index ended at 59,601 while Nifty plunged to 17,745

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 621 points on Thursday, weighed by deep losses in index majors HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and TCS amid a sell-off in global markets.

World stocks spiralled lower after minutes of Federal Reserve's recent meeting indicated that the U.S. central bank may hike interest rates faster to cool inflation, traders said.

The 30-share BSE index ended 621.31 points or 1.03% lower at 59,601.84. Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 179.35 points or 1% to 17,745.90.

Tech Mahindra was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2.5%, followed by UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, HDFC, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and TCS.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Titan and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers.

As per the U.S. Fed minutes from its December 14-15 policy meeting, policymakers believe the U.S. job market is healthy enough and ultra-low interest rates are no longer needed.

"...quicker than previously anticipated rate hike from the US Fed could witness outflows from the domestic markets and could weigh on sentiments," Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Following a massive sell-off in the U.S. markets, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant losses. Hong Kong closed in the green.

Stock exchanges in Europe also witnessed intense selling pressure in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.25% to $81 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they purchased shares worth ₹336.83 crore, as per exchange data.