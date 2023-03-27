ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex rises 125 points, Nifty nears 17,000; RIL, Maruti shine

March 27, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - Mumbai

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 40.65 points or 0.24% to end at 16,985.70

PTI

File.

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed 126 points on March 27, propped up by buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Maruti and SBI amid a higher opening in European equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 126.76 points or 0.22% to finish at 57,653.86. During the day, it jumped 492.45 points or 0.85% to 58,019.55.

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers.

Shares of Reliance Industries climbed 1.54%, the most among the 30-share BSE constituents.

Power Grid, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors were among the major laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the red while Japan settled in the green.

European markets were trading in positive territory during the afternoon trade. The U.S. markets ended higher on Friday.

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 398.18 points or 0.69% to finish at 57,527.10 points on Friday. The Nifty fell 131.85 points or 0.77% to end at 16,945.05 points.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.39% to $75.28 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,720.44 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

