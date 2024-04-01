April 01, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Mumbai

Benchmark equity indices started the new fiscal on a bullish note on April 1, with the Sensex and Nifty reaching all-time high levels, amid firm trends from Asian markets and foreign fund inflows.

Extending its winning momentum to the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 556.98 points to 74,208.33 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 192.1 points to 22,519.

Later, the BSE Sensex reached its all-time high of 74,254.62 and the NSE Nifty hit the lifetime peak of 22,529.95.

From the Sensex basket, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, and Larsen & Toubro were the major gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai were quoting in the green while Tokyo traded lower.

Wall Street ended on a mixed note on March 28.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹188.31 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.37% to $87.32 a barrel.

“The undertone of the market is bullish and there is momentum in the market,” Geojit Financial Services Chief Investment Strategist V.K. Vijayakumar said.

Equity markets were closed on Friday for Good Friday.

The BSE benchmark jumped 655.04 points, or 0.90%, to settle at 73,651.35 on Thursday. The NSE Nifty climbed 203.25 points, or 0.92%, to end at 22,326.90.

In the 2023-24 financial year, the BSE benchmark jumped 14,659.83 points or 24.85%, while the Nifty soared 4,967.15 points or 28.61%.

