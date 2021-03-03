Sensex, Nifty firm up gains in early trade; financial stocks shine

Mumbai

03 March 2021 11:31 IST

BSE Sensex was trading higher by 411.23 points or 0.82% at 50,708.12; NSE Nifty was up 124.65 points or 0.84% at 15,043.75

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty continued their upward journey in the opening session on March 3, propped up by significant gains in financial stocks.

The BSE barometer Sensex was trading higher by 411.23 points or 0.82% at 50,708.12 in early session, and the Nifty was up 124.65 points or 0.84% at 15,043.75.

The Sensex rally was driven by HDFC, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&T and ICICI Bank — spurting as much as 1.4%.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the Sensex constituents, 25 traded in the green.

On March 2, the Sensex had rallied 447.05 points or 0.90%, and the Nifty had jumped 157.55 points or 1.07%, extending gains for the second day in a row.

Foreign investors bought equities worth a net ₹2,223.16 crore in Indian capital markets on March 2, exchange data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia on Wednesday, stocks were trading higher in afternoon deals despite an overnight retreat on Wall Street.

Meanwhile, Brent Futures rose 0.64% to trade at 63.02 per barrel.