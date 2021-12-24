Sensex jumps over 100 points in opening trade; Nifty tops 17,100

Mumbai

24 December 2021 10:15 IST

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack followed by UltraTech Cement, TCS, Asian Paints, Infosys and Dr Reddy’s and Wipro.

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 100 points in early trade on Friday, tracking gains in index majors Infosys, TCS and HCL Tech amid a positive trend in global markets.

After a volatile opening, the 30-share index jumped 114.57 points to 57,429.85 in the opening trade. Similarly, the Nifty advanced 28.50 points to 17,101.10.

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2%, followed by UltraTech Cement, TCS, Asian Paints, Infosys and Dr Reddy’s and Wipro.

Advertising

Advertising

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and NTPC were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share equity benchmark jumped 384.72 points to end at 57,315.28, and NSE Nifty advanced 117.15 points to 17,072.60.

According to analysts, domestic equities are following the broader positive trend in global markets. However, indices are expected to trade on a volatile note as investors would prefer booking profits at higher levels.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth ₹271.59 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the red.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.10% to $76.52 per barrel.