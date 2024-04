April 08, 2024 10:01 am | Updated 10:01 am IST - BENGALURU

India's blue-chip Sensex rose to a record high on April 8, while Nifty 50 inched towards a fresh all-time high, led by metals on positive business updates from Tata Steel and JSW Steel.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.34% to 22,588.70 as of 9:20 a.m., while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.35% to 74,503.11.

Metal index rose 0.8%. Tata Steel and JSW Steel rose 2.2% and 1% and were among the top three Nifty 50 gainers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.