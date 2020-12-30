Rupee surges 9 paise to 73.33 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Mumbai

On December 29, rupee had settled at 73.42 against the U.S. dollar.

The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to 73.33 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on December 30 supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and weakness in the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.35 against the U.S. dollar, then inched higher to 73.33 against the greenback, registering a rise of 9 paise over its previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback''s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.28% to 89.74.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 55.37 points lower at 47,557.71, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 16 points to 13,916.60.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹2,349.53 crore on a net basis on December 29, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.43% to $51.31 per barrel.