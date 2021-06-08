Rupee rises 3 paise against U.S. dollar in early trade

Mumbai

08 June 2021 12:30 IST

The dollar index surged 0.13% to 90.05.

The rupee opened on a flat note and inched higher by 3 paise to 72.77 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on June 8 amid strong American currency overseas and subdued domestic equity markets.

However, lower crude prices supported the domestic unit, dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 72.78 against the dollar and inched up to touch 72.77 in early deals, registering a rise of 3 paise over its previous close.

On June 7, the rupee had settled at 72.80 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.13% to 90.05.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 104.44 points or 0.20% lower at 52,224.07, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 50.35 points or 0.32% to 15,701.30.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.88% to $70.86 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on June 7 as they sold shares worth ₹186.46 crore, as per exchange data.