Rupee gains 47 paise to close at 82.41 against U.S. dollar

Rupee opened at 82.85 and finally settled at 82.41 against the dollar, registering a rise of 47 paise over its previous close

PTI Mumbai
November 04, 2022 16:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: S. R. Raghunathan

The rupee appreciated by 47 paise to close at 82.41 (provisional) against the U. S. dollar on Friday, as the greenback retreated from its elevated levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.85 and finally settled at 82.41 against the American currency, registering a rise of 47 paise over its previous close amid a positive trend in domestic equities.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed 8 paise lower at 82.88.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.34% to 112.54.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 2.05% to $96.61 per barrel.

Euro and pound recover

"Euro and Pound too recovered on Friday from intraday lows as broader dollar retraced against its major crosses," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On Thursday, pound fell sharply against the U. S. dollar after the Bank of England raised rates by 75 bps.

"We expect the USD-INR (Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 82.50 and 83.30," Somaiya added.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 113.95 points or 0.19% to end at 60,950.36, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 64.45 points or 0.36% to 18,117.15.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday as they purchased shares worth ₹677.62 crore, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
currency values
foreign exchange market

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app