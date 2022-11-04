Rupee gains 47 paise to close at 82.41 against U.S. dollar

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: S. R. Raghunathan

The rupee appreciated by 47 paise to close at 82.41 (provisional) against the U. S. dollar on Friday, as the greenback retreated from its elevated levels.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.85 and finally settled at 82.41 against the American currency, registering a rise of 47 paise over its previous close amid a positive trend in domestic equities.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed 8 paise lower at 82.88.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.34% to 112.54.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 2.05% to $96.61 per barrel.

Euro and pound recover

"Euro and Pound too recovered on Friday from intraday lows as broader dollar retraced against its major crosses," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

On Thursday, pound fell sharply against the U. S. dollar after the Bank of England raised rates by 75 bps.

"We expect the USD-INR (Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 82.50 and 83.30," Somaiya added.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 113.95 points or 0.19% to end at 60,950.36, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 64.45 points or 0.36% to 18,117.15.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday as they purchased shares worth ₹677.62 crore, according to exchange data.