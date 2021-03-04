Rupee falls by 11 paise to 72.83 against U.S. dollar

Mumbai

04 March 2021 16:17 IST

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.27% to 91.19

The rupee ended 11 paise lower at 72.83 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, weighed down by a rebound in the U.S. dollar and muted domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.99 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.62 and a low of 72.99.

It finally ended at 72.83 against the American currency, registering a fall of 11 paise over its previous closing.

Advertising

Advertising

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 72.72 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.27% to 91.19.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.34% to $63.85 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 598.57 points or 1.16% lower at 50,846.08, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 164.85 points or 1.08% to 15,080.75.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹2,088.70 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.