ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee falls 40 paise to close at 82.20 against U.S. dollar

February 02, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Mumbai

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 81.81 against the greenback, and touched an intra-day high of 81.71 and a low of 82.20.

PTI

Image for representation only | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee fell 40 paise to close below the 82 per U.S. dollar mark on Thursday, weighed down by foreign fund outflows and corporate dollar demand.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 81.81 against the greenback, and touched an intra-day high of 81.71 and a low of 82.20.

It finally settled at 82.20 (provisional), down 40 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had appreciated 8 paise to close at 81.80 against the dollar after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.12% lower at 101.10, after the U.S. Fed hiked the interest rate along expected lines by 25 basis points to 4.50-4.75%.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.14% to $82.72 per barrel.

"The Indian rupee became the worst performer among Asian currencies amid foreign fund outflows and corporate dollar demand from hedgers. The weakness in the regional currencies and higher precious metal prices also weighed on the rupee," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Parmar further said "spot USD-INR has crossed 82.10, the 50-day simple moving average, paving the way for 82.50 and 82.96 while on the downside 81.80 becomes the strong support."

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 224.16 points or 0.38% higher at 59,932.24, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 5.90 points or 0.03% to 17,610.40.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth ₹1,785.21 crore, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

currency values

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US