Markets

Rupee falls 36 paise to close at ₹79.61 against U.S. dollar

Photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters
PTI Mumbai August 11, 2022 17:05 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 17:05 IST

The rupee depreciated by 36 paise to close at ₹79.61 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Thursday amid rising crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at ₹79.22 and saw an intra-day high of ₹79.22 and a low of ₹79.69 against the American currency.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It finally ended at ₹79.61, down 36 paise over its previous close of ₹79.25.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to trade on a mixed note in the near term. Recovery in domestic markets from lower levels and FII inflows may support the local unit.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.23% to 104.95, after official data showed that U.S. inflation slowed down from a 40-year high in June to 8.5% in July on lower gasoline prices.

Traders said investors now will focus on key domestic macroeconomic data points like index of industrial production (IIP), consumer price index (CPI) and trade balance numbers due on Friday for further cues.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.84% to $98.22 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 515.31 points or 0.88% higher at 59,332.60 points, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 124.25 points or 0.71% to 17,659.00 points.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth ₹1,061.88 crore, as per exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
currency values
economy, business and finance
foreign exchange market
financial markets
market and exchange
Read more...